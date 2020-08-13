08172020Headline:

Trump Admin to Deregulate Pressure of Golden Showers

(Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock, Inc.)

<Washington, DC>According to multiple inside sources with absolutely no knowledge of the subject, the Trump Administration is looking to rollback a 1992 law regulating the pressure of golden showers to more than 2.5 gallons of urine per minute.  The sudden change follows complaints from President Trump about his hair routine.

“So golden showers – you take a golden shower, the urine doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the urine doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a golden shower longer? Because my hair – I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect,” Trump probably said.

In a soon to be released tell-all by Trumps former fixer/attorney, Michael Cohen, Cohen confirms Trumps affinity to the golden shower stating “From golden showers in a sex club in Vegas, to tax fraud, to deals with corrupt officials from the former Soviet Union, to catch and kill conspiracies to silence Trump’s clandestine lovers, I wasn’t just a witness to the president’s rise—I was an active and eager participant.”

Consumer and urine conservation groups argue such changes are wasteful and unnecessary.

Bill Samuals, executive director of the urine conservation group Urine Awareness Project, called the proposal “silly,” adding “you could have 2 or 3 ladies pissing on your face at once pushing out 8-10 gallons of urine per minute, seems excessive.”

“If the president needs help finding a good golden shower, we can point him to some great websites that help you identify ladies with a heavier flow that would provide a dense soak and a good golden shower,” he added.

Chase Logan is a graduate of Georgetown Law and current Washington insider. Chase works the Hill tirelessly in search of the next "Big Scoop" and has been the first to break some of the most salacious of DC stories from sexual indescretions to executive cover-ups. Beginning his political career in high school, Chase has been pursuing truth in politics since his early days at the Young Republication National Federation. Connect with Chase at https://www.facebook.com/chase.logan.9469

*DISCLAIMER: National Report is a news and political satire web publication, which may or may not use real names, often in semi-real or mostly fictitious ways. All news articles contained within National Report are fiction, and presumably fake news. Any resemblance to the truth is purely coincidental. Advice given is NOT to be construed as professional. If you are in need of professional help, please consult a professional. National Report is not intended for children under the age of 18.